Mayor of Libya’s Misrata abducted and killed

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The mayor of Libya's third-largest city Misrata has been killed by unidentified assailants who abducted him as he returned from an official trip overseas, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Mohamad Eshtewi's body was found dumped in the street after he was kidnapped after leaving the airport in the western coastal city late Sunday, the source said.

The city hospital said it had received the mayor's body bearing gunshot wounds.

His brother was with him in the car and was wounded in the attack, the security source said.

Eshtewi was returning from an official visit to Turkey with other members of the city council, who were all elected in 2014 for four years.

The City Council of Misrata has announced a three-day mourning.