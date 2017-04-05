May: Right of EU citizens to freely enter Britain may remains in force after Brexit

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The right of EU citizens to freely enter Britain may remain in force also after Brexit.

Report informs citing BBC, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

According to her, first phase of "implementation" will begin as soon as an agreement on exit is reached, however, business and governments will need some time to adjust to the new rules.

"As soon as we make a deal and agree on what the new relations will be, it will be necessary to set time to adjust systems, etc. of business and governments, depending on the nature of the deal", T.May told reporters during her visit to Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

She noted that the most important in Brexit for the UK is the ability to control its borders and immigration: "This is what we will do when we leave the European Union".