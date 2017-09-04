Match of Costa Rican Championship interrupted due to bomb threat

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The match of the Costa Rican Football Championship between Saprissa and Greece FCs was stopped at minute 81 due to the call about a bomb placed at the stadium, Report informs citing the TASS.

Approximately 13,000 people were present in the match held on Sunday at the home stadium of Saprissa in San Jose. Saprissa was leading 6-1 with five minutes to go when the referee stopped the match after an anonymous phone call warned of a bomb inside the stadium. Due to the bomb threat, fans and footballers were evacuated. About 80 police officers and sappers inspected the stadium; the alert was fake. For the first time in Costa Rica, the stadium was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The match will be played on Monday.

The incident took place several days before the qualification match of the 2018 World Cup where the Costa Rican national team will receive the Mexican national team at home.