Massive Fire Breaks Out at Tokyo Steel Plant

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A huge blaze broke out Monday at a steel plant near Tokyo's Haneda airport and then spread to a nearby cosmetics factory. 600 of its employees were evacuated from the site, a local fire department official said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The site near the busy international airport is owned by giant steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, which declined to make an immediate comment.

The vast steel pipe-making facility, which spans 20,800 square meters, operates a pair of manufacturing lines, about one kilometer from Haneda.

"A fire broke out from a two-meter cooling tower," the fire official said without elaborating.

Aerial television footage showed the blaze stretched across a long, narrow warehouse after it was first reported at 11.36 am local time.

It reportedly spread to a cosmetics factory owned by Japanese firm's Kao and 600 of its employees were evacuated from the site, according to NHK.