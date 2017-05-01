Mass shooting in California at residential complex, dead reported

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Police shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people Sunday at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press, local police said.

Police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool at around 6 p.m., Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a news conference.

Four black women, two black men, and one Hispanic man were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, Zimmerman said. One of the women later died.

Several victims were in surgery late Sunday and others were still critical late Sunday, Zimmerman said.

One man was taken to the hospital after he broke his arm while fleeing.