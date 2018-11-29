Martial law in effect in Ukraine

© Ministry of Defense of Ukraine https://report.az/storage/news/95abf3ba4e208d1488eecfce9e765d34/09d95cd7-034b-4417-8708-a5b864485a8f_292.jpg

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday signed an act introducing martial law after Russia’s seizure of three of Kiev’s navy vessels sparked the worst crisis in years between the neighbors, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The law determines that martial law shall be in effect in Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and in the internal waters of Ukraine's Azov-Kerch water area. Mobilization in martial law is announced by the President of Ukraine.

On November 26, Verkhovna Rada approved the decree of the President of Ukraine on the imposition of martial law in 10 regions of the country for 30 days.

Notably, on November 25, three Ukrainian vessels were detained by the Russian FSS in the Kerch Strait.