Man with knife detained near parliament building in London

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been detained by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster.

Report informs citing the BBC, according to the police, no one was hurt.

The incident is not thought to be terror related. The Carriage Gates entrance to Parliament is closed.

In London, increased security measures were introduced after a series of terrorist attacks, including the March 22 attack on Westminster Bridge.

Then British citizen Khalid Masud drove car into crowd and killed four people. Then he crashed into the fence near the parliament building and attacked on the standing policeman Keith Palmer with a knife. Palmer died of his injuries; Masud was killed by other policemen.