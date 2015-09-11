Man charged in plot to bomb memorial to horror September 11 attack

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Joshua Ryne Goldberg, 20, has been arrested and charged with distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

Goldberg reportedly began talking online with an FBI informer in July – and gave them information on how to build a bomb with a pressure cooker, nails and rat poison.

He also instructed the informer to place the bomb at an event commemorating the 14th anniversary of 9/11 in Kansas City, Missouri today, it is alleged.

In a message sent on August 27, he apparently wrote: "Put the backpack near the crowd. But make sure it's in a place where the [police] won't think anything of it."