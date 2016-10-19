 Top
    Man blows himself up at health center in US

    Cause of incident and identity of suicide under investigation

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ A man blew himself up with a pipe bomb near an Oakland neighborhood health center, California, US.

    Report informs, NBC refers to city police.

    According to the information, a man in a wheelchair entered the clinic with what appeared to be a pipe bomb and detonated it in front of the reception. No injuries have been reported.

    Investigators are calling the incident an apparent suicide, according to police and sheriff's deputies.

    Cause of the incident and identity of the suicide under investigation. 

