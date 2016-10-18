Man arrested after alleged rape in houses of UK Parliament

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman in the houses of UK Parliament.

Report informs citing The Guardian, the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape following the alleged attack in the early hours of Friday, the Metropolitan police said.

Officers were called to Westminster after the alleged victim raised the alarm. Police stressed that the man who had been arrested was not an MP.

He has been bailed until January as detectives investigate what happened.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested that same day on suspicion of rape. He has been bailed pending further inquires to a date in mid-January 2017", the Metropolitan police added.