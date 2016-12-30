 Top
    Man allegedly kills his wife then himself in US

    The incident took place at the University of Utah Research Park Thursday

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a parking lot at the University of Utah Research Park Thursday, and the husband has died after turning the weapon on himself.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Katherine Peralta, and they say she was shot and killed by her husband, 25-year-old Richard Peralta.

    Police responded to the parking lot of ARUP Laboratories in the Research Park around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived they found an adult female deceased at the scene along with a wounded male.

