Mamedyarov: Problem of Rohingya in Myanmar should find its solution

© Report

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The longstanding situation around the Rohingya refugees in Myanmar should find its solution.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated this at a briefing after the meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku, answering journalists' questions.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and I discussed this issue at the meeting, the situation is very difficult.

The UN Secretary-General has already made a request to discuss the issue of Rohingya at a meeting of the UN Security Council”, - Mammadyarov stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan intends to keep this issue on the agenda.

"This issue must find its solution, these people have suffered for many years," the minister added.

Head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that " Islamic world should give its reaction to this human drama."

He also thanked the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister for the statement on this matter the day before.

"Many people have been killed, we will render assistance to Rohingya" the Turkish minister said.