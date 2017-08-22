Maldives to return execution after 60 years of moratorium

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the pressure from international organizations, the Maldives will return execution after 60 years of moratorium.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, senior advisor of President of the country Abdullah Yamin said.

According to him, execution will be used as a deterrent to fight the growing number of murders and drug trafficking.

“The majority of Maldivians support execution. This is a complicated decision for any government. However, the government has the task to protect the lives of innocent people,” Abdullah Yamin said.

Earlier, the UN called on the Maldivian authorities to refuse from enforcing execution fearing that some convicts may be subjected to unfair trial.