Maldives president's spouse unhurt in boat blast on return from Hajj

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ A boat carrying Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on his return from the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia has been hit by an on-board explosion.

The cause was not immediately known.

Report informs referring to BBC, Mr Yameen was uninjured but cabinet minister Mohamed Shareef told the BBC that the first lady, Fathimath Ibrahim, and two others were hurt by the "relatively large blast".

The explosion hit as the boat ferrying Mr Yameen and his entourage from the airport docked in the capital, Male.

Mr Shareef told the BBC that the blast could be heard "many hundreds of feet away".

Besides Ms Ibrahim, one of Mr Yameen's security officials and one of Mr Shareef's protocol staff were injured.