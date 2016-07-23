Malaysian Police Prevent Terrorist Attack, Arrest 14 Suspects, Seize Bomb

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian police prevented a terrorist attack aimed against high-ranking police officers arresting more than a dozen alleged Daesh militants.

Total of 14 suspects were arrested, "twelve of them are members of an IS [Daesh] cell broken up last month," the Inspector-General of Police, Khalid Abu Bakar said as quoted by FMT News, Report informs.

The suspects are believed to take orders from Muhammad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi, a man allegedly behind the attack on a restaurant in Puchong district outside of Kuala Lumpur on June 28.

"One of them had admitted that he received an order from Wanndy to build an IED [improvised explosive device] for a planned attack in the Klang Valley [Greater Kuala Lumpur]," the inspector-general said.