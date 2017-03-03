Malaysia hands over murder suspect of Kim Jong-un’s brother

Baku. 3 March.REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian authorities released from jail the citizen of North Korea arrested as suspect in murder of Kim Jong-nam, brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. Report informs referring to foreign press, police came to conclusion that there isn’t enough evidence to charge Ri Jong Chol with murder. He will be deported to North Korea for valuation of immigration regulations.

Ri Jong Chol has been residing in Malaysia during three years, but the permission issued to him expired on February 6, 2017.

Recently, Malaysia suspended visa-free travel regime for North Korean citizens due to security issues.

Malaysian security agencies suspect seven other citizens of North Korea including one diplomat in organization of assassination.