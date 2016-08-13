Malaysia arrests Islamic State suspects for grenade attack on bar in June

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian police have arrested nine militants, including two suspected of carrying out a grenade attack, claimed by Islamic State, at a nightspot on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in June.

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, the country's police chief said on Saturday.

A known Malaysian IS fighter in Syria, Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi, had said in a posting on his Facebook page that the group had carried out the June 28 attack on a bar in the Puchong neighborhood that wounded eight people.

If the claim was genuine it would have been the first attack by IS on Malaysian soil.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement the two men who carried out the attack had been caught in the northeastern state of Kelantan, where they had been awaiting instructions from Wanndy to carry out further attacks.

"Following on from their arrest, police managed to seize a grenade, and it was suspected it would have been used in a planned attack," Khalid said.

He said two other people had been arrested for helping to hide the suspects.

Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have been on high alert since IS-linked militants carried out an armed attack in the capital of neighboring Indonesia in January.

Police said last week 230 people, including 200 Malaysians, have been arrested since 2013 for involvement in militant activities.