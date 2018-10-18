Major oil spill in Chile - PHOTO

© AFP 2018 / Juan Mabromata

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ / More than 720 thousand liters of oil of the Argentine oil and gas company YPF spilled in the Chilean province of Tierra del Fuego.

Report inform citing TASS that the due information was provided by local radio station BioBio.

According to the information received from the YPF, about six thousand square meters of the local river flowing near the refinery has been polluted.

Local authorities introduced an emergency regime, the Operational Committee for Emergency Situations of the National Emergency Management operates at the spill site.

YPF started eliminating the consequences of the accident. As stated by the authorities, cleaning up the river may take a few weeks.