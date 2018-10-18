 Top
    Close photo mode

    Major oil spill in Chile - PHOTO

    © AFP 2018 / Juan Mabromata

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ / More than 720 thousand liters of oil of the Argentine oil and gas company YPF spilled in the Chilean province of Tierra del Fuego.

    Report inform citing TASS that the due information was provided by local radio station BioBio.

    According to the information received from the YPF, about six thousand square meters of the local river flowing near the refinery has been polluted.

    Local authorities introduced an emergency regime, the Operational Committee for Emergency Situations of the National Emergency Management operates at the spill site.

    YPF started eliminating the consequences of the accident. As stated by the authorities, cleaning up the river may take a few weeks. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi