    Major fire occurs in Tokyo hotel, people injured

    30 firefighter teams working on-site

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The major fire took place in Tokyo, in Kabukicho in Shinjuku, there are some victims. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Tokyo Fire Department declared.

    Currently there are 30 firefighter teams working on-site. There are some victims, but the number is not specified. Furthermore, according to firefighters, there are people caught on the second floor. Firefighting work continues.

    This area is the area of entertainment, amusement and restaurants.

