​Main ports of Yemen, exporting 1,5 million barrels of oil per month closed

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ All major ports of Yemen, exporting between 1,4 and 1,5 million barrels of oil per month, mostly to China, were closed, Report informs citing TASS.

"All the major harbors were closed due to the escalation of the conflict," - the representative of the industry said.

Oil extraction in Yemen is conducted mainly in the northern parts of the country, and also partly in the southern region. The largest foreign investor in the country is the French energy giant - Total, managing capacity to export natural gas, mainly directed to Asia and Europe. According to Total, the company hasn't close the floating LNG plant offshore Yemen.

According to BP, in 2013, oil production in Yemen amounted to 7.4 million tons (54 million barrels).