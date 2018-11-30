Macron was not officially met upon arrival at G20 Summit at Buenos Aires Airport

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Argentine officials mistakenly did not meet French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte upon arrival in Buenos Aires, where the G20 summit will take place, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Macron and the first lady of France due to a misunderstanding were met only by an airport employee dressed in a working uniform.

A little later, the Vice President of Argentina, Gabriela Michetti, arrived at the airport and welcomed the French president and his spouse when they were already getting into the car.

According to local media, photos and jokes in connection with this incident immediately spread over social networks.

The G20 summit will be held in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1.