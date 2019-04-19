 Top

Macron's popularity rating rises after Notre Dame fire

The popularity rating of French President Emmanuel Macron has risen slightly over the past few days.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due results of a survey were published on Friday by BVA.

According to the publication, the activity of the French leader is currently approved by 32% of the French, which is three percentage points higher than in early April.

Moreover, the survey was conducted on April 17-18, just a few days after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral.

The survey also showed that about 70% of the French watched Macron's televised speech following the fire in Notre Dame. In addition, 62% of the population positively assessed his reaction and actions after the incident.

More than 1,000 people took part in the survey.

