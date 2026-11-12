Macron: Europe must take the initiative in dialogue with Russia again

European countries must take the initiative in talks with Russia on a settlement in Ukraine and the future security architecture, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, he stressed that European countries needed to develop a common position on Ukraine's future and their own security, as the substance of that position should determine the format of further negotiations.

He said that Europe first needed to have a clear and unified vision of what it wanted for Ukraine and for itself, adding that the substance should determine the format.

The French leader recalled that in February 2025, European countries had agreed to continue supporting Ukraine despite doubts that had emerged. At the time, they had identified the main areas of assistance: strengthening Ukraine's capabilities, providing funding and developing the necessary solutions. A coalition of the willing had been established to coordinate these efforts.

Macron stressed that Europeans therefore needed to take the initiative in discussions with Russia again, adding that this would determine the format of the talks.