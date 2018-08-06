Macedonian activists launch campaign to boycott name-change

© Getty

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / 30 parties and movements have launched a campaign to boycott the referendum on the renaming of the country in Macedonia, Report informs citing the Gazeta. Ru.

Oppositional Macedonian politician Yanko Bachev is at the head of the boycott campaign. Representatives of the organization said that they would go door to door to convince the citizens of the country not to go to a referendum on September 30.

"We are gathered here not to let from disappearing us from the global map of nations. We will not allow that. This battle is more of a treacherous adventure of the current authorities -we will stop renaming of the country through boycott", - Y. Bachev said.