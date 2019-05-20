Macca to host extraordinary summit under the guidance of Arab League

The Arab League invited Gulf leaders and Arab states to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences” in the region, RIA Novosti informs citing the Pan-Arab organization.

"The Secretariat of the Arab League sent out invitations on behalf of the king of Saudi Arabia to Arab leaders to participate in the extraordinary summit in Mecca on Thursday, May 30, 2019," the message stated.

According to the LAS, the summit will discuss attacks on tankers in the territorial waters of the UAE, as well as attacks by Yemeni rebels from the Ansar Alla movement on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia. The Pan-Arab organization believes that these incidents will have "dangerous consequences for peace and security in the region and the world, as well as (for) the supply of oil and world oil markets."