​Élysée Palace hosts a Defense Council meeting chaired by Hollande

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the Defense Council headed by the President of France Francois Hollande is being held at the Élysée Palace, Report informs citing TASS.

Meeting was convened on an emergency basis after a large-scale terrorist attack in Nice on the Thursday evening. The republic's law enforcement agencies and leaders and ministers of the power bloc of the government were also involved in the meeting.

Immediately after the meeting in Paris, Hollande will head to Nice. There, he intends to personally see the situation on the scene and hold a meeting with the local leadership.

In the evening on July 14, the truck driver rammed a crowd of people who gathered on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice to see the fireworks on the occasion of Bastille Day. According to eyewitnesses, the truck did not stop, zigzagging, was hitting people for nearly two kilometers of waterfront, the attacker also opened fire. He was eliminated by the police.

Interior Minister of France Bernard Cazeneuve said that 84 people became victims, 18 injured are in critical condition.