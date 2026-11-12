Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Luxembourg's PM calls Costa natural representative for EU in negotiations on Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 14:39
    Luxembourg's PM calls Costa natural representative for EU in negotiations on Ukraine

    The European Union should be represented by European Council President António Costa in negotiations to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Prime Minister Luc Frieden said while answering questions from journalists ahead of the European Political Community Summit.

    According to Report correspondent in Dublin, Luxembourg, he said first and foremost, it is necessary to ensure Europe's presence at the negotiating table.

    "It is important that when negotiations about Europe and Ukraine take place, Europe is also present at this table. Secondly, we must jointly agree on what we will say there. The content is more important than who exactly represents us," Frieden said.

    The prime minister noted that the EU heads of state and government already have an elected representative - European Council President António Costa.

    "I could agree to another candidate. But we already have a president. If we need a common representative, then it is António Costa who is the natural representative of the European Union. The position is more important than the personality, and this position is clear," he emphasized.

    Frieden expressed hope that European countries will demonstrate unity in supporting Ukraine.

    He also noted that the existing European security architecture does not need to be revised.

    "Over many years and decades, we have strengthened it through the European Union and NATO. We remain committed to this architecture," Frieden said.

    Frieden emphasized the need to find a common path with Washington and make it clear to Russia that Europe remains committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

    European Political Community Summit Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Lüksemburqun Baş naziri: Ukrayna üzrə danışıqlarda Avropa İttifaqını Antonio Koşta təmsil etməlidir
    Премьер Люксембурга назвал Кошту естественным представителем ЕС на переговорах по Украине
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