© РИА Новости

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oil pit No.1 of “Yareganeft” Oil and Gas Administration in the Komi Republic of Russian Fderation has collapsed.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, as a result of the incident, 109 miners stuck underground.

According to preliminary data, oil pit is part of the structure of Lukoil company.