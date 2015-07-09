Lukoil assets arrested in Romania

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seizure was imposed under the criminal case on money laundering and tax evasion, Report informs, BBC Russian Service reported citing the press service of a Romanian court.

In October 2014, Romanian police conducted searches at the factory capacities and at offices of Petrotel Lukoil S.A. The prosecutors now claim they have new suspects, which include the chief of the company and five of the company employees.

At the beginning of the investigation, the damage inflicted by the actions of the suspects was estimated at over EUR 200 million, while today, it is believed to amount to billions of euros.

Lukoil has not yet issued any comments on these reports.