Lukashenko signs law to pardon 6,000 convicts

President Alexander Lukashenko has signed the law “On Amnesty in connection with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders,” according to which nearly 6,000 people will be released from jail, Report informs citing TASS.

In accordance with the document, persons convicted of crimes not related to grave and especially grave crimes are subject to amnesty. The amnesty will embrace minors, pregnant women, women and single men with children under the age of 18, persons who have reached the generally established retirement age, persons with disabilities of groups I and II, patients with oncological diseases, war veterans, persons injured during the period of service, performance of work activities, as well as those who suffered in the Chernobyl disaster.