London synagogue targeted in arson attack

A synagogue in northwest London was targeted in an arson attack overnight, the latest in a string of assaults on Britain's Jewish community in recent weeks, a community security organization says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

There was minor smoke damage to a room inside Kenton United Synagogue, the Community Security Trust (CST) says, after police and fire teams were called overnight to the Jewish house of worship.

It is the third attack on a Jewish site in the UK capital in recent days.

On Friday night there was an arson attack on a London building that was formerly used by a Jewish organization. The building in the Hendon neighborhood still displayed the sign for Jewish Futures, an educational organization.

On Wednesday, an arson attack was carried out on a synagogue in nearby Finchley.

Additionally, on Wednesday evening, a burning object was thrown toward the offices of Persian media outlet Iran International, which is heavily critical of Iran's clerical leadership.

On Friday, British police said they were investigating a security incident near the Israeli Embassy after a group posted online that it had targeted the premises with drones carrying "dangerous substances."