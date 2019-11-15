London - Sydney flight breaks world record

As experiments go, this one was pretty spectacular -- 19 hours, 17,800 kilometers, 100 metric tons of jet fuel and not one, but two separate sunrises. Report informs citing the gazeta.ru.

Australian airline Qantas on Friday completed a one-off research flight that carried about 50 people from London to Sydney nonstop, clocking up two world records in the process.

The flight, using a brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, became the longest commercial airline passenger flight both in terms of distance and duration.

Its time in the air of 19 hours and 19 minutes eclipsed the record set last year by Singapore Airlines' New York to Singapore route. The distance overtook Qantas's own record set just weeks earlier with another test flight from New York's JFK Airport to Sydney.