London eyeing possible deployment of UAV in Persian Gulf

Great Britain is eyeing the possibility of deploying its UAV in the Persial Gulf on the back of the situation around the detention of the tanker, sailing under the British flag, Report informs citing TASS.

According to Sky News, the country thinks about the possible redeployment of UAV, deployed in Kuwait and conducting flights over Syria and Iraq.

The observation mission will be organized as part of the assistance to British warships, accompanying the tankers that sail under the banner of the United Kingdom via Hormuz strait.