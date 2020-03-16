Lithuania declares national quarantine

© LRT https://report.az/storage/news/ba249c845163c2031c92b7d71b7474d5/5154467e-bb46-488f-bce3-379de6d294fa_292.jpg

Lithuania has announced a national quarantine until March 30 due to the risk of coronavirus spread, Report informs, citing TASS.

The country has closed its borders for the entry of foreigners and the exit of Lithuanian citizens. The humanitarian corridor for citizens of other countries returning home through Lithuanian territory will be open until March 19. Kindergartens, schools, and universities have already stopped their work. Almost everything is closed, except grocery stores and pharmacies.

Under the national quarantine regime, strict administrative measures are taken against those who ignore sanitary safety requirements. The police will monitor the situation in particular territories. Those who infect others by ignoring quarantine measures can be fined EUR 3,000 and even prosecuted. The maximum penalty in particularly severe cases is imprisonment of up to eight years. Employers are advised to shift to remote work where possible.