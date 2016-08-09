​Likely candidates for the post of Secretary of State if Clinton wins, revealed

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton likely will not leave John Kerry at the helm of the State Department if she wins the upcoming elections.

Report informs, this information was written by Politico, citing its sources in diplomatic circles.

According to the sources, Clinton has their own friends and allies who may qualify for the post of head of the State Department. They believe that a person who will take this position, will allow the ex-Secretary of State to realize her vision of foreign policy. William Burns, the First Deputy secretary of state under the administration of Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman are among possible candidates.

According to the publication, in case of Clinton’s victory, current Secretary of State, John Kerry may be the US special envoy on Syria, Iran or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.