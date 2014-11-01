​Lieutenant Colonel Zida takes power in Burkina Faso

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lieutenant Colonel Issaac Zida took power in Burkina Faso, saying on Saturday he was taking over as Head of State. Report informs citing Reuters, he stated it to BF1 Television.

Less than a day ago, the commander of the armed forces of Burkina Faso General Honore Traore announced that he would take over the presidency. However, many of the demonstrators opposed his candidacy because he was an assistant to the president Blaise Compaore. After his statement, General never appeared in public. His whereabouts are unknown.

Mass demonstrations in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou started on 28 October. Many protesters who packed the streets of Ouagadougou on Friday had rejected the extension of the Compaore's presidential term, who came to power in 1987 due to a military coup.

On October 30, demonstrators took control of the parliament building. On October 31 Compaore announced his resignation.