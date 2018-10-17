Law on marijuana’s legalization comes into force in Canada

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ / Law on the legalization of marijuana has entered into force in Canada.

Report informs citing Deutsche Welle that Canada has become the second country of the world after Uruguay and the first country in the "big seven", where you can freely buy marijuana.

Now Canadians who are 18 years old (in some provinces the age limit is 19 years) can purchase in authorized stores a gram of marijuana at a price of about ten Canadian dollars. Each adult Canadian citizen may own up to 30 grams of marijuana.

Earlier, the Senate of Canada approved a bill on the legalization of marijuana in the country.

Georgia is considering the production of marijuana for export for pharmaceutical and cosmetic needs.