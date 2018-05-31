Lavrov: It’s impossible to achieve nuclear disarmament on Korean peninsula by one discussion

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula must be solved step by step".

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang,

"Regarding to the issue on sanctions , it is obvious that despite of all negotiations on settlement of nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula the process cannot be completed because of remaining ban ”, Lavrov stressed.

According to him, it is impossible to achieve nuclear disarmament on Korean peninsula by one discussion.