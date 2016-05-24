World Humanitarian Summit​ to launch a special fund for providing education in crisis situations

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Global and national organisations today launch a new fund to better coordinate support for, and drive investment in, education for children and youth affected by humanitarian emergencies and protracted crises, Report informs citing the official site of the organization.

Education Cannot Wait – a fund for education in emergencies, announced during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, aims to reach more than 13.6 million children and youth living in crisis situations, such as conflict, natural disasters and disease outbreaks, with quality education over the next five years, and 75 million children and youth in desperate need of education by 2030.

Today one in four of the world’s school-aged children – nearly half a billion – live in countries affected by crises. Around 75 million of these children and youth are either already missing out on their education, receiving poor quality schooling or at risk of dropping out of school altogether.

Today 75 million children are denied their right to education because of humanitarian emergencies and crises. Education is crucial if we want to give these children a future. The launch of the ‘Education Cannot Wait’ fund couldn’t be more timely.