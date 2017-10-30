Kyrgyzstan officially declares winner of presidential elections

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate from the ruling Social Democratic Party (SDPK), former Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov has won presidential elections.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, says final protocol of the Kyrgyz CEC.

The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan were held on Sunday, October 15. Eleven candidates applied for the main post of the country. According to preliminary data, Jeenbekov won in the first round his main rival opposition representative Omurbek Babanov.

According to protocol, Jennbekov scored 920.62 thousand or 54.22% of the votes.