KRG refuses to hand over border crossings to Iraqi government

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq refused to relinquish control of its border crossings to the Iraqi government.

Report informs citing the Haber7.

Notably, official Baghdad after the referendum on September 25, demanded that all borders return to full Iraqi central government. The government in the region was given 72 hours for this.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Iraq has informed foreign companies about "the suspension of all civilian flights to the airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah since Friday. The Egyptian national air carrier Egypt Air and the Lebanese company Middle East Airlines, the Jordanian Royal Jordanian Airlines, the Emirates Fly Dubai, and three Turkish air carriers: Turkish Airlines, Atlas Global and Pegasus, the company Qatar Airways have already decided to suspend flights.