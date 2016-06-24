Kremlin hopes to improve relations with United Kingdom "in new reality"

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin hopes to improve relations with the United Kingdom "in the new reality".

Report informs citing the TASS, spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope that in new realities understanding of the necessity of building good relations with our country will prevail", Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin does not link the Britain's exit from the EU to a possible relaxation of sanctions against Russia. "Regardless of UK this process is under discussion ", said Peskov. He added that "Britain's out of the EU is a process of not a single day."