Kremlin explains refusal to participate in Nuclear Security Summit

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has refused to take part in this week’s nuclear security summit in Washington over the lack of cooperation with partners on this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Report informs citing the TASS.

"The nuclear security issue is rather topical. At the same time Moscow considers that working on issues linked to nuclear security demands common and joint efforts and mutually taking into account interests and positions," D.Peskov told reporters.

"We faced a certain lack of cooperation during the preliminary stage of working on issues and topics of the summit. That’s why in this case there is no participation of the Russian side," he explained.

US Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on Tuesday that the decision not to participate in the summit is "a missed opportunity for Russia above all" that leads to the country’s further isolation.

He also assured that the United States and Russia continue to cooperate and discuss issues related to nuclear security.

The upcoming nuclear security summit in Washington on March 31-April 1 is the fourth and the final in the series of relevant forums held at the initiative of US President Barack Obama. The summits were previously held in Washington, Seoul and The Hague.