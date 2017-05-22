Kim Jong-un orders the deployment of a new missile

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has confirmed it "successfully" launched another medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

The state-run KCNA news agency said, the weapon was now ready to be deployed for military action, Report informs referring to BBC.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch of the Pukguksong-2 missile on Sunday, KCNA reports, adding that he had "approved the deployment of this weapon system for action.”

The White House said the missile had a shorter range than those used in North Korea's last three tests.

The latest missile flew about 560km towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Last week's missile travelled about 700 km.

UN Security Council is now scheduled to meet behind closed doors on Tuesday - a meeting requested by the US, South Korea and Japan.