Kim Jong-un called on DPRK army to prepare for war with US

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kim Jong-un called on Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) army to prepare for war with US and their allies. Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, it was stated by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The situation when the great war for national reunification is so close, requires that all units of the Korean People's Army became elite, fully ready for war", KCNA quotes referring to Kim Jong-un.

Earlier, authorities Democratic People's Republic of Korea threatened South Korea "the most miserable end", if it joines the United States in the war against Pyongyang.