 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kim Jong-un called on DPRK army to prepare for war with US

    This situation requires all units of the Korean Peoples Army to be ready for war

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kim Jong-un called on Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) army to prepare for war with US and their allies. Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, it  was stated by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    "The situation when the great war for national reunification is so close, requires that all units of the Korean People's Army became elite, fully ready for war", KCNA quotes referring to Kim Jong-un.

    Earlier, authorities Democratic People's Republic of Korea threatened South Korea "the most miserable end", if it joines the United States in the war  against Pyongyang.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi