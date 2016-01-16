 Top
    Kerry arrives in Vienna to talk with Zarif and Mogherini

    Kerry is expected to go directly into a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived in Vienna on Saturday as Iran and Western powers finalized arrangements for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran under a landmark nuclear deal clinched last year.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Kerry is expected to go directly into a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Vienna earlier. 

    The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. body, is set to issue a report triggering the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, United States and European Union.

