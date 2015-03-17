Kerry and Zarif resumed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program

Baku. 17 March. REPORT. AZ / US Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif resumed talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Lausanne, during which they will try to resolve the remaining differences. Report informs citing the TASS, their previous meeting held on March 16 and lasted five hours.

Then the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry paid a brief visit to Brussels, where he met with colleagues from France, Britain and Germany. Meeting in Brussels failed to result in breakthroughs. As an outcome, the parties confined themselves to the general statement of positive nature of the debate and the need to continue the settlement of disputes.