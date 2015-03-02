Kerry and Lavrov met in Geneva

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State John F. Kerry arrived in Switzerland Monday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a range of issues, primarily the status of the Iran nuclear talks, the war in Ukraine and the murder of a prominent political opponent in Moscow.

Report informs citing Kerry and Lavrov met at a luxury hotel under heavy security, as police boats patrolled Lake Geneva just across the street.

Last week, Kerry accused officials in Moscow of lying “to my face” about the conflict raging in Ukraine between Russian-backed rebels and government troops. There was no warmth in the room when the two diplomats first met and shook hands. Neither smiled as they greeted each other, though Lavrov smiled briefly after the cameras were turned off.