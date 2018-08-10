Kerala death toll climbs to 26

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ / Death toll as a result of landslides in various areas of Kerala over the past day has reached 26 people, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the landslide in Kerala is the result of heavy rains that hits the state on August 8 and still continues.

At the same time, there is information about 30 tourists who are in a disastrous situation, due to flooding in the town of Munnar. The army is carrying out an operation to rescue them. The course of the operation is complicated by adverse weather conditions.

The state administration abolished occupation in all areas affected by floods and landslides. The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan also said that he requested the Federal government to send army units to assist in the evacuation of civilians and elimination of consequences of natural disasters.