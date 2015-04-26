Kazakhstan’s incumbent president promises constitutional changes, if re-elected

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Nursultan Nazarbayev who is running in early presidential elections in the Central Asian Republic on Sunday promised to carry out constitutional changes, if he was reelected.

Report informs referring the information given by the TASS, Kazakhstan residents are voting in snap presidential elections on Sunday, the sixth presidential poll in the modern history of Kazakhstan, which has a population of over 17 million people.

"If Kazakhstan citizens again vest their confidence in me, my first act will be to establish a commission for the implementation of five institutional reforms," Nazarbayev said after he voted at a polling station in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayev who has ruled the republic for over 25 years is expected to win a landslide victory at the elections. The other candidates running for the president’s office include member of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan Turgun Syzdykov and Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Trade Union Federation Abelgazi Kusainov.

None of the candidates, except for Nazarbayev, has the experience of participation in the presidential race.

"This commission will have five sub-groups, which will start working immediately," Nazarbayev said, adding Kazakhstan was at the second stage of its development.

"Changes will relate to politics, the economy, society, transparency and openness," the Kazakhstani president said.

According to Nazarbayev, "this work requires making changes to the legislation and even changes in some parts of the constitution."